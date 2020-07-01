India is celebrating National Doctor’s Day 2020 today, July 1. The day is observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the leading physicians in the country. Doctor’s Day is also observed to honour the selfless contributions of medical professionals, helping patients to fight and survive diseases. This year’s Doctor’s Day observation is more significant than ever. We are in the middle of a pandemic, doctors and medical professionals are running as frontline workers, risking their lives each day and treating the patients who are suffering from coronavirus. Again, they are in service to those who are suffering other illness. This is why, ‘Thank You Doctors’ messages and images flood Twitter as netizens express their gratitude to the heroes in aprons for their selfless contributions. In this article, we bring out the best and heart-warimg ‘Thank You Doctors’ tweets from the microblogging platform for you to read. Mumbai Police's Tweet ‘Doctor’s Apron is No Less Than Superhero’s Cape’ Thanking Medical Professionals for Their Selfless Service Is Must See!

As much of the world is in a pandemic, our everyday heroes have come under the unaccustomed spotlight. Nurses, doctors, police, grocer workers, delivery people, maintenance workers are among those at the frontline. The medical professionals have always been the heroes in aprons. To many, they are our hopes, so that our near ones or we can be saved and live for a longer period. During the pandemic, we are witnessing how every day, the doctors are working round the clock, risking their lives in contracting the virus and trying to save those who are infected with COVID-19. National Doctor's Day 2020 Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Stickers: Send Happy Doctor's Day Greeting Cards, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Thank and Honour the Frontline Warriors.

And not just coronavirus, they even have the responsibility to treat other illness, during this time. National Doctor’s Day 2020 gives us all the opportunity to thank them for selfless services. And that is what netizens are doing by trending #ThankYouDoctors on social media, expressing their gratitude and respect to the profession.

#ThankYou #1stJuly Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020 🙏🙏 Respect Doctors 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vcGMpWPAM7 — Pulkit C (@PulkitC8) July 1, 2020

This picture says A lot. Thank you so much for protecting us. You guys are like as A god👏#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/bXqxnoeiE4 — Aastha✨ (@Aastha_sharmaa) July 1, 2020

#ThankYou They are angels. Life saviors. ♥️ They save life's of people who they don't even know about. There is an old saying that doctors are second to god on this earth.#1stJuly pic.twitter.com/yiwic2nAZk — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 1, 2020

Happy Doctor's day Thanks for ur valuable work. Thank you for fighting constantly with this pandemic and treating us.#ThankYou 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RjWmXkFhAb — Tushar Kanoujia (@tushar_kanoujia) July 1, 2020

#ThankYou for your hard work and dedication in the covid19 time risking your self and doing for us to all doctors thank you.#ThankyouDoctor pic.twitter.com/yZthArNxLp — Guljar Mohd. Saifi (@Guljarmohdsaif1) July 1, 2020

Let us all thank the doctors for their considerable support during this time and being the frontline warriors amid the pandemic. We all know that not all heroes wear capes, and doctors are those who are the warriors in their white aprons. Thank you, doctors, for all your selfless service.

