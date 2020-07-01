National Doctor’s Day 2020 is celebrated to honour the doctors and commemorate the birth and death anniversary of one of the leading physicians Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. It is a significant observation as it gives us all the opportunity to thank and celebrate the profession whose services help us to fight diseases and lead a healthy lifestyle. Being a doctor comes with great responsibilities, and our medical professionals work round the clock understanding their importance in society. As we celebrate National Doctor’s Day 2020, wishes and messages are surfaced on social media. Mumbai Police as well took to Twitter sharing a fun picture of DC and Marvel’s superhero caps, masks and shields along with a Doctor’s apron that is a must see. They tweeted, “doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape,” thanking the medical professionals for their selfless services to the city. Happy Doctor's Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: Send National Doctors' Day Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS Thanking Medics on July 1.

We are in the middle of a pandemic. And this year’s Doctor’s Day celebration is more important than ever. The medical professionals are risking their lives every day, being the frontline warriors, treating patients infected with the coronavirus. The country’s cases of coronavirus are surging with each passing day, and doctors are working round the clock to save lives during this difficult time. Not only by thanking them, but boosting their morale is highly essential as well. National Doctors' Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Who Devoted His life to Profession of Medicine.

In the tweet, the Mumbai Police wrote, “The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape. We thank all the doctors for their selfless service to this city.” The picture along with the tweet have Superman and Batman’s caps, Iron’s masks, Caption America’s shield and of course a doctor’s apron with a stethoscope.

The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape. We thank all the doctors for their selfless service to this city. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/g4nle2L3r5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 1, 2020

Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is quite famous for their witty tweets and savage responses. And the official handle also never forgets to share their wishes on the significant days, honouring influential professionals and their services. On National Doctor’s Day 2020, we thank all the medical professionals for their selfless services towards society.

