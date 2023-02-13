The Super Bowl weekend gave us what it promised - a stellar performance by Queen Rihanna, some sleek commercials and some of the most anticipated trailer launches. Where there is a lot of excitement for Super Bowl 2023 trailers of Fast X, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Warner Brothers and James Gunn released The Flash Super Bowl trailer and the first look at this once, highly anticipated DC movie has the internet feeling conflicted. For those who do not know, the DC universe made some very controversial statements and stands, like cancelling an entirely produced Batgirl movie, removing the supremely loved Henry Cavill from the Superman franchise and parting ways with many phenomenal stars, shows, etc. The one franchise that they continue to support and promote is Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and there is a lot that fans have to say about this. The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller's DC Film Brings Back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman Along With Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Watch Video).

For those who do not know, Miller (pronouns - they/them) has been under fire for the past few years and has had multiple legal cases against them. From video proof showing them choking a woman to cases of vandalism and more damaging allegations of kidnapping and grooming that have raised several eyebrows. The Warner Brothers, as well as Miller, have refrained from making any official statements about this, and several sources have confirmed that Miller is addressing these issues legally, settling many matters behind closed doors. And while the actor has not been in the news for some time, the launch of the trailer has clearly steered people back towards these concerning matters. Here’s what the internet has to be say about Ezra Miller’s return as The Flash

The Need for Clarification Was Highlighted

It doesn’t matter how good The Flash actually might be, the @warnerbros, @TheDCEU, and @JamesGunn need to acknowledge and address Ezra Miller’s toxic criminal behavior and action. Otherwise it’s just supporting an abuser, per usual. https://t.co/F2W7Bz9izS — Irene M. Cho (@irenemcho) February 10, 2023

Miller’s Actions and the Lack of Reaction Have Many Fans Questioning Everything

Not to rain on everybody’s parade but it’s kinda weird how many people are ignoring the fact that neither Warner Bros. nor Ezra Miller themself has commented on their two-year-long reign of terror around the world that involved assault, burglary, and kidnapping/grooming minors https://t.co/n5AXq3pRCi — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 12, 2023

The Reality of “Cancel Culture’ Was Questioned

Ezra Miller taught us if you are in a contract with a notable role in a superhero franchise you are untouchable by the law and can terrorise the entire of Hawaii with no consequence — SRUTIS 🔞 (@Srutisss) February 13, 2023

The Cost of the Flash

Ezra Miller is going to be rehabilitated and rewarded for his atrocious behavior bc Flash will make tons of money. Hollywood... https://t.co/kXM4ixGxhe — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2023

There Were of Course Some Jokes

Ezra Miller seeing everyone forget what he did cuz the Flash movie trailer 1looks good pic.twitter.com/C2JLM4oAcy — Brixks 🦌🏴‍☠️ (@_brixks_) February 13, 2023

Some Very Dark Jokes

Ezra Miller doesn’t discriminate. They also assault other Ezra Millers. pic.twitter.com/47YB6dJIaq — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) February 13, 2023

And Some More

Updated picture of Ezra Miller scanning the landscape to choose which crimes they will commit against the state of Hawaii https://t.co/nn6NqghD5u — Marker (Cosmic stuff era) (@Caretakersmark) February 10, 2023

The Flash – Official Trailer

While the trailer of The Flash has many DC fans excited for Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, Ben Affleck’s Batman as well as Supergirl’s entry into the DC movies, they fail to overshadow the loud silence around Miller. The Flash movie is loosely based on the popular comic Flashpoint Paradox, which has been loved by millions and touted to be some of the best storylines by DC Comics.

