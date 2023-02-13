The long awaited trailer for The Flash is out and it delivers on everything we anticipated about it. Focusing on Barry (Ezra Miller) breaking the universe to save his mom, the trailer features everything from Ben Affleck's Batman to a second Barry to the return of Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight all these years later. It also looks like the film is going to take place during the events of Man of Steel with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) being the one to replace Superman here. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. The Flash: Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster Stands in Front of the Batwing in Poster for DC Film; Announces First Trailer for Super Bowl (View Pic).

Watch the Trailer for The Flash:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)