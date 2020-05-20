TikTok Ratings Drop Further on Google Play Store, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm As They Trend #BanTikTokIndia With Funny Memes and Jokes

#BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @tuhin_sardar14/ @Honey75154812/ Twitter)

The TikTok vs YouTube feud does not seem to end soon. After controversial videos of Faizal Siddiqui and Mujibur Rehman glorifying abuse surfaced on social media, angry netizens assembled to ban the video-sharing platform in India. With #BanTikTokIndia, people are downloading the app, and then giving low reviews on Play Store, which led TikTok’s ratings to dilute even further. From being at 4.0 ratings, TikTok witnessed 2.0 stars until yesterday, May 19, 2020. And now, the ratings have dropped further to 1.3 on Google Play Store. Netizens cannot keep calm, and their excitement is reaching a new height as they continue to trend #BanTikTokIndia with hilarious memes and jokes. TikTok’s Rating Goes Down to 2.0 on Google Play Store, Twitterati Celebrates the App’s Poor Ratings With Funny Memes and Jokes.

It all began with TikToker Amir Siddiqui’s now-deleted IGTV video, where he said that TikTok users create more and better content than YouTube, tagging many YouTubers including Carry Minati. In a respond, Carry released a roast video, targeting Siddiqui. However, his video was also removed adhering to YouTube’s online bullying policy. The YouTube vs TikTok fight than took a new turn after Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok video glorifying acid attack was circulated, followed by Mujibur Rehman’s clip promoting rape. Siddiqui’s video was taken down because of NCW’s warning; however, Rehman’s clip remains on the platform. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

The TikTok videos added fuel to the fire. Netizens rallied against the video-sharing platform, urging each other to give poor ratings on Google Play Store. It seems they have been quite successful. In just a few days, the ratings have gone very low. Desi netizens tweeted with #BanTikTokIndia, which has now lowered the TikTok ratings to 1.3.

TikTok Ratings Lower Further

This shows value of UNITY in Indian people. Strength of India.#tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/y5ukCQq1vo — Ankit (@ankitnp) May 20, 2020

Carry Minati's Fans Be Like!

Some people moved on after deleting of Carryminati's video, But not us..... Not Us!!#tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/jAKy11pBLp — 🚀IM Vaibhav🌍 (@IM_vaibhav_7) May 20, 2020

LOL

#tiktokbanindia Tiktok rating falls from 4.5 to 1.3 in just 4 days..... Memers and youtubers : pic.twitter.com/LeimLx9kEx — ₮ɄⱧł₦ ₴₳ⱤĐ₳Ɽ (@tuhin_sardar14) May 20, 2020

Hello UC Browser

#tiktokbanindia People starts talking about doing the same with UC browser Le UC browser: pic.twitter.com/WiZYQCL94y — Sarthak Paliwal (@Honey75154812) May 20, 2020

This is Future?

After some days when people will search Tik tok on Play store#tiktokbanindia #tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/Qpj4oiQqkK — Nikhil Aggarwal (StayHome StaySafe )🇮🇳 (@iNikhilAgg) May 20, 2020

Poor TikTokers

YouTube reaction on TikTok after knowing rating is 1.3 😂😂😂😂😂#tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/d6VnMnuYzO — Prajwal Rithe (@prajwalrithe009) May 20, 2020

Can't Even

That Walk!

#tiktokbanindia People After writing bad reviews and giving a 1-star rating to TikTok: pic.twitter.com/uNWbhky4qK — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 20, 2020

We don’t know when this online debate will end, as there is a lot more rising and stringent situation to address. But as of now, desi Twitterati is engaged more in the TikTok vs YouTube feud.