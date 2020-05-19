TikTok’s Rating Goes Down to 2.0 on Google Play Store, Twitterati Celebrates the App’s Poor Ratings With Funny Memes and Jokes
The battle between YouTube vs TikTok has taken a controversial turn. After indulging in heavy debates as to which platform creates better content, netizens are now rallying against TikTok, seeking a ban of the app. The online feud took this turn after a video of TikToker, Faisal Siddiqui surfaced on the internet. Siddiqui who was also involved in TikTok vs YouTube tussle with Carry Minati landed in trouble after his video was alleged to glorify acid attacks on women. The clip was removed following NCW’s warning. Now Twitterati is trending #BanTikTok India, as more videos purporting sexual assaults are surfacing online. The trend has affected the ratings of TikTok on Play Store. A few days back, it had four ratings, but now the app has witnessed its lowest ever, i.e. 2.0. Netizens are celebrating the app’s poor ratings on Google Play Store by sharing funny memes and jokes on social media. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

The YouTube vs TikTok feud has been going on since quite a few days now, after Carry Minati’s roast video, in response to Amir Siddiqui, who claimed TikTokers are better creator than YouTubers. Carry’s video was taken down based on YouTube’s online bullying policy. A Twitter storm erupted with users demanding to bring back the roast video and ban TikTok in the country. Faisal Siddiqui’s video came up, allegedly glorifying acid attacks. TikTok removed the clip. And now another video of TikToker Mujibur Rehman circulated on social media, promoting rape. This made the situation even more worst.

Desi Twitterati heavily tweets # BanTikTokIndia. So much, that it affected the ratings of the app on Play Store, and it significantly went down to 2.0. Netizens were quick to trend #PlayStore celebrating TikTok’s lowest ratings with funny memes and jokes.

Meanwhile, a number of YouTube users are visiting YouTube handles of certain famous TikTokers to dislike their latest clips in an effort to turn them into most disliked videos. Others have claimed to delete the app in support of YouTube content creator. They are encouraging each other to give low ratings to TikTok on Google Play Store, continuing their demand to ban the app in the country.