TikTok’s Rating Goes Down to 2.0 on Google Play Store, Twitterati Celebrates the App’s Poor Ratings With Funny Memes and Jokes

The battle between YouTube vs TikTok has taken a controversial turn. After indulging in heavy debates as to which platform creates better content, netizens are now rallying against TikTok, seeking a ban of the app. The online feud took this turn after a video of TikToker, Faisal Siddiqui surfaced on the internet. Siddiqui who was also involved in TikTok vs YouTube tussle with Carry Minati landed in trouble after his video was alleged to glorify acid attacks on women. The clip was removed following NCW’s warning. Now Twitterati is trending #BanTikTok India, as more videos purporting sexual assaults are surfacing online. The trend has affected the ratings of TikTok on Play Store. A few days back, it had four ratings, but now the app has witnessed its lowest ever, i.e. 2.0. Netizens are celebrating the app’s poor ratings on Google Play Store by sharing funny memes and jokes on social media. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

The YouTube vs TikTok feud has been going on since quite a few days now, after Carry Minati’s roast video, in response to Amir Siddiqui, who claimed TikTokers are better creator than YouTubers. Carry’s video was taken down based on YouTube’s online bullying policy. A Twitter storm erupted with users demanding to bring back the roast video and ban TikTok in the country. Faisal Siddiqui’s video came up, allegedly glorifying acid attacks. TikTok removed the clip. And now another video of TikToker Mujibur Rehman circulated on social media, promoting rape. This made the situation even more worst.

Desi Twitterati heavily tweets # BanTikTokIndia. So much, that it affected the ratings of the app on Play Store, and it significantly went down to 2.0. Netizens were quick to trend #PlayStore celebrating TikTok’s lowest ratings with funny memes and jokes.

TikTok's Rating Drops

#BanTikToklnlndia Tik tok rating on play store is now 2.0 from 4.5 in just 3 days👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4vGoOCFmV3 — Pranay Malviya 🇮🇳 (@PranayMalviya21) May 19, 2020

Netizens to TikTokers

Dear tiktokers (Betiya), have some courage to see the continuous drop in rating of Tiktok app on play store.. #BanTiktok #BanTikToklnlndia pic.twitter.com/rhMsJj0RET — Anshuman (@Anshuman99m) May 19, 2020

Totally

Within in four days tik tok rating went from 4.9 to 2.0 on play store, Indians can make anything happen🇮🇳😎. #BanTikTokInIndia pic.twitter.com/xOgo9O5B5O — Sai Vadlakonda (@SaiVadlakonda1) May 19, 2020

Just for the Sake of Giving Poor Ratings!

#BanTikTokInIndia Open playstore But firstly I've to For giving Review install Tiktok To Tiktok to give review pic.twitter.com/g4LFdp8oFM — Ɖιvʏαиƨнʋ (@NotAnEgomaniac_) May 19, 2020

In Carry Minati's Word

After bringing down the rating of TikTok to 2.0, Google Playstore be like #BanTikToklnlndia pic.twitter.com/U17bjBYaX1 — Sohail Nadaf (@Dr_Sarcasm_999) May 19, 2020

So Fast!

Rating of tiktok going down in playstore be like pic.twitter.com/3vxASqf8qL — harami.ladka_ (@Aman_aich_) May 18, 2020

Commitment!

My friend created 75 email ids just to give 1* review and report tiktok on playstore... 𝗠𝗲 :- Abe tu to.. pic.twitter.com/bnu1JRyFpt — Me_Luv (@sarcastic__luv) May 18, 2020

TikTok be Like

I wanna hear that " Once upon a time there was Tik tok on playstore " #BanTikToklnlndia pic.twitter.com/TqivKka782 — THE | Epic Blogger | 2.0 (@Kush_Blogs) May 18, 2020

If At All That Happens

#20MFORCARRY #BanTiktok When Tik Tok will get 1 star rating on playstore, Me : pic.twitter.com/keTJ0TKlEr — Kanishk Tripathi (@InfiniteNoun) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, a number of YouTube users are visiting YouTube handles of certain famous TikTokers to dislike their latest clips in an effort to turn them into most disliked videos. Others have claimed to delete the app in support of YouTube content creator. They are encouraging each other to give low ratings to TikTok on Google Play Store, continuing their demand to ban the app in the country.