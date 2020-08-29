The weekend is here! And while we wish a very happy weekend to you, let us tell you that we are going to make it happier by updating you with all the happenings around the world. We are amid the coronavirus pandemic and while we may have to follow the social distancing rules, there is no reason to also have social media distancing. While you are all set to spend a perfect Saturday today, we will ensure that you're updated with everything that is keeping social media users busy on this live blog. Well, to begin with, the day has begun on thoughts and positive messages are being shared on Twitter and other social media platforms. Hashtags such as, #SaturdayThoughts, #SaturdayFeels, #SaturdayFeeling and #SaturdayMotivation are among the top trends of the day.

It is Indian National Sports Day today, so people are sharing sports-related posts today. It is also Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary and fans are remembering the hockey star on social media. Apart from that, it is International Day against Nuclear Tests and Telugu Language Day. It is also Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Birth Anniversary, Parsva Ekadashi / Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat and Vaman Jayanti / Vaman Dwadashi. People also celebrate Kalki Jayanti today. Michael Jackson's fans have taken over social media as it is his 62nd Birth Anniversary

You might want to keep up with this viral live blog throughout the day to remain updated with funny memes and viral videos of the day. Saturdays are usually taken over by cats on social media aka Caturday moments expected to take over by the end of today. Stay tuned with us to get all the updates and know what netizens are sharing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. We will keep you updated with all the latest trends, funny memes and social media trends of the day. So stay tuned with us. Have a great Saturday.