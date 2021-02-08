Monday is here and although you might not be very happy, it is yet another day you get to choose how you want your day to go. While we may be amid a pandemic practising social distancing, there is no reason to also practice social media distancing! For keeping you updated with whatever is going on in the digital world, we are here with this live blog. To start the day, Twitter wakes up on a positive note, motivating us with its trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Monday thoughts trending on Twitter. People are sharing positive quotes, feelings, thoughts giving us some real energy! So now that we have kickstart our day on such a beautiful note, hang on with us while we tell you what else is going viral!

Valentine week has just begun and it is propose day today. People are sharing propose day wishes, greetings, HD images and Quotes to wish each other. Just stay with us throughout the day via this viral live blog and we will bring to you whatever hits the trending page today! All trending updates across various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, etc. will be here!

While that is it as off now, we would also like to urge you to do your bit to beat this contagious disease. Please follow social distancing and wash our hands rigorously. We will ensure that we update this live blog with anything that is grabbing eyeballs on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.