It's almost the weekend, two days to go. So start your Thursday morning with some #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts to begin the day on a positive note. Netizens are sharing their good morning wishes, motivational messages and images to start the day. As we progress through the day, we will keep you updated with more of what trends online. This blog section is all about trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day.

Each day there are certain events and observances marked on the days around the world. December 3 marks the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is about empowering those who face from any sort of disability. It raises awareness about the problems faced by the disabled. So similar messages and awareness quotes might be shared online. It is Sankashti Chaturthi, a day to worship Lord Ganesha, followed by Hindus. So wishes and messages for this auspicious day may trend this morning. It is also the birth anniversary of Indian revolutionary Khudiram Bose, so people will share honourary messages as tributes to him. Let's Hug Day, National Apple Pie Day are other fun observances of today. If we have missed on anything and it trends online, we will keep you updated here.

Social media is great place to keep a tab on all that trends online through the day. On a single click or a hashtag you can find out what is causing a buzz online. There are memes and viral videos that always attract audience. If you do not want to miss out on any of these social media updates, then stay tuned to this viral blog section. Have a great day!