Two Grandmothers Demand More Beer and Wine During Lockdown, Wish Gets Fulfilled After Pics of Them Holding Plea Signboards Go Viral

Grandmothers with beer and wine signs (Photo Credits: Facebook)

A lot of people around the world are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus lockdown. And while the supply of groceries continues, people are missing out on their favourite foods and of course, some alcohol. A 93-year-old from Seminole in Pennsylvania, however, was lucky to have her demand for more beers, being fulfilled by a beer company itself! A picture of self-isolating Olive Veronesi holding a signboard by the window of "I need more beer!" went so viral that beer company Coors sent over 150 cans to her house. While her demand has been completed, a picture of another granny from Ontario asking for more wine is also going viral. And yes, her demand was fulfilled to, but by her daughter. Positive Messages to Overcome Coronavirus Mayhem: Heartwarming Pics and Videos of Senior Citizens Sharing Inspirational Thoughts Is What You All Need to See RN!

Olive Veronesi is self-isolating at her home in Seminole. But among all the supplies she could want from the outside, she wished for some more beer. A family member clicked a picture of Olive standing by the window, holding a whiteboard in her hand which read, "I need more beer." She held a can of Coors light beer in another hand and had a wide grin on her face. The picture was shared by KDKA-TV on their Facebook page and it went so viral, that the beer company could not resist contributing to this costumer. They sent about 150 cans at her home and a picture of Olive happily chugging on to her new beer can have also been shared online.

Check Pic of 93-Year-Old Granny Getting Beer Cans After Her Pic Went Viral:

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

We can clearly see the happiness on her face as she poses with the board now reading, "Got more beer." This post is going viral some people even thinking even they should make signs. This brings us to another granny from Ontario who is asking for more wine. Grandma Accidentally Buys Big Packets of Condom Thinking They're Tea Bags! Granddaughter's Hilarious Facebook Post Goes Viral.

An 82-year-old grandmother from Ontario, Canada posed with a sign "Need More Wine." Her daughter went to check on her if she needed anything and was surprised with her mom waiting with the signboard wanting wine. So her daughter fulfilled her demand too. She went out and got wine for her, and then posted a picture of her mother with her new wine bottle.

Check Pic of Grandmother With Sign of More Wine:

Here's a Pic of Her With The Wine

Talking about her mother, Kelly Muller told Fox11, "She’s the best. She’s trying to stay positive out of this scary time." Well, we can see that. Both these grandmothers are great examples of cheerfulness in these tough times. But don't you try this trick for yourself, chances are very less if a company will volunteer to deliver it to you.