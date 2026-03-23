Mumbai, March 23: A group of seven pet dogs has safely returned to their owners in China's Jilin province after a high-stakes escape from a suspected dog thief. The animals, which included a German Shepherd, a Golden Retriever, and a Corgi, reportedly navigated a 17 km journey along a major highway and through rural fields to avoid being sold to a dog meat trader. Their coordinated effort and eventual rescue have gained widespread attention across Chinese social media.

A Coordinated Escape on the Changshuang Expressway

The dogs were first spotted as a pack on March 16, walking along the shoulder of the busy Changshuang Expressway. Footage captured by motorists and later uploaded to YouTube showed the animals huddling together for safety as vehicles passed at high speeds. Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip.

Seven Stolen Dogs in China Make Their Way Home After Escaping Illegal Transport Truck

Seven dogs stolen from their owners have gone viral after escaping from an illegal transport truck and making their way home. They traveled around 17 km together, led by a corgi across highways and fields, now safely back with their respective owners..🐶🐾🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/H5VB9BQkGB — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 23, 2026

Observers noted that the group appeared to be operating as a cohesive unit despite belonging to different households. According to local reports, the dogs had been stolen from their respective homes in the region and were being transported for sale to a slaughterhouse before they managed to break free from their captors.

Community-Led Tracking and Rescue

Over the course of two days, animal rescue volunteers and local residents tracked the pack's movements through real-time updates on social media. After being seen on the expressway, the dogs were later spotted traversing open fields, moving steadily toward the residential areas from which they were taken. The tracking effort culminated on March 19, when volunteers successfully intercepted the group. By utilising viral video descriptions provided by netizens, rescuers were able to identify the specific breeds and cross-reference them with missing pet reports in the area.

Health Assessment and Owner Reunion

Upon their recovery, the seven dogs were reunited with their owners and taken for veterinary examinations. A rescue volunteer confirmed that the animals had travelled over 17 km on foot. Despite the arduous journey and the stress of their initial abduction, the dogs were deemed to be in good health, suffering only from minor surface injuries and exhaustion. Owners expressed significant relief at the safe return of their pets, citing the unlikely odds of such a large group of domestic animals escaping together and successfully navigating back toward their home territory. China: Shanwei Zoo Paints Dogs White and Black to Make Them Look Like Pandas, Forced to Admit Truth After ‘Panda’ Starts Panting and Barking (Watch Video).

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the theft of domestic pets for the unregulated meat trade in certain parts of the country. While several Chinese cities have implemented stricter regulations on the consumption of dog meat in recent years, rural theft remains a challenge for pet owners. Local authorities in Jilin have been urged by animal welfare advocates to investigate the specific theft ring responsible for the abduction of these seven animals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Asia One), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).