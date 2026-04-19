Rahul Roy, the actor who became an overnight sensation with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, has sparked a wave of nostalgia and concern among fans after a rare public sighting this week. The actor was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, appearing significantly different from his former "chocolate boy" image, leading many to label him nearly unrecognisable in his latest avatar. Rahul Roy Expresses Gratitude to Salman Khan for Clearing Hospital Bills After He Suffered Brain Stroke.

‘Aashiqui’ Fame Rahul Roy Gets Papped in Versova

The 58-year-old actor was photographed by paparazzi in the Versova neighbourhood of Mumbai. In the widely shared footage, Roy is seen dressed casually in a cream-colored T-shirt and denim jeans, sporting much longer hair than fans are accustomed to.

The actor caught the attention of onlookers as he navigated an uneven road while carrying a heavy backpack and a large suitcase. Walking like an ordinary passerby, Roy’s understated presence stood in stark contrast to the massive stardom he enjoyed in the early 1990s.

Rahul Roy Looks Unrecognisable in Long Hair During Mumbai Outing

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Social Media Reactions and Fan Concerns to Rahul Roy's Viral Video

The visuals quickly went viral across social media platforms, eliciting a mixed bag of reactions. While many fans expressed joy at seeing the veteran actor out and about, others voiced concern over his seemingly solo commute with heavy luggage.

Comments online ranged from nostalgia for his iconic role to calls for better treatment of veteran stars. One user noted, "He is a celebrity, please give him respect," while another questioned why nobody offered to help him with his bags.

Rahul Roys Health Journey and Recent Projects

The actor’s appearance comes after a challenging few years regarding his health. In November 2020, Roy suffered a significant brain stroke while filming the project LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil. The incident left him with aphasia, a condition that affected his speech and required a prolonged period of recovery and speech therapy.

Despite these setbacks, Roy has remained dedicated to his craft. He was last seen in the psychological drama Agra, directed by Kanu Behl, which was released in late 2025. Roy had previously shared that he completed the filming of Agra just before his stroke, noting that the performance "carried a part of his soul."

A Legacy of Stardom

Rahul Roy remains a pivotal figure in Bollywood history, largely due to the cultural phenomenon of Aashiqui. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film’s music and Roy’s signature hairstyle influenced an entire generation. Lalit Pandit Accuses Nadeem-Shravan of Copying Pakistani Music For Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui Soundtrack.

Beyond his film career, Roy also achieved a milestone in television as the winner of the very first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006. Today, he is primarily focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, frequently sharing updates about his "Sattvik" diet and fitness journey with his dedicated followers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).