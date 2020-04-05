What is The Hindi Word For Divorce? This Twitter Thread Will Tell You What Marital Separation is Called in Different Indian Languages From Gujarati to Marathi

Divorce in different languages (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Social media can be an interesting place at times, especially Twitter where you can come across everything from fun facts to utterly silly tweets. You can also learn a lot of new things on this microblogging platform, like words for divorce, for instance? A Twitter user's claim that there is no word for Divorce in Hindi has grown into a thread of what divorce is called in other languages across the nation. So if you were unaware of what the word divorce is called in different languages, Twitterati is here to help. From Marathi, Gujarathi to Odia and Tamil, this thread gives you all the words for divorce. Thalis of India: Viral Twitter Thread Gives Details of Food Items in Local Cuisines Made From All States of The Country.

This thread started with a communal reference to it, boasting about Hinduism. However, such tweets and references need to be avoided to spew hate. Twitterati joined in to add onto the knowledge of the original user who tweeted, a challenge to find the Hindi word for divorce, claiming there is no such word because it was never promoted in Hinduism! Soon enough, others joined in to share what divorce is called in not just Hindi but other languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil.

Check The Twitter Thread About What Divorce is Called in Different Languages:

lmao two things: 1. if talaq is not a hindi word and just an urdu word then MOST hindi words aren’t hindi 2. gujarati has a dedicated word for divorce proud to have a brain pic.twitter.com/rtUWy3m7EA — sapan (@sapunintended) April 5, 2020

Gujarati Word for Divorce is...

for those who want to know: https://t.co/dvjPKVrhKf — sapan (@sapunintended) April 5, 2020

Marathi Word for Divorce is...

घटस्फोट in Marathi. This person seems beyond ignorant. — Grief Cargo (@Riddhiculous) April 5, 2020

There's One More

Hey, also Marathi has a word for breaking up a Marriage. It's काडीमोड 'kadi mod'. — Hemant Paste🏳️‍🌈 (@hemsp11) April 5, 2020

Kannada Word for Divorce is...

ವಿಚ್ಛೇದನ, "vicchedana" in Kannada — Quarantine-age Wasteland (@inaquietraj) April 5, 2020

Telugu Word for Divorce is...

Vidakulu in telugu — Abhilash Reddy Ketha (@kethaabhi202) April 5, 2020

Odia Word for Divorce is...

ଛାଡପତ୍ର (छाड़पत्र, chadpatra) in Odia. — nino 🏳️‍🌈 (@locomomos) April 5, 2020

Tamil Word for Divorce is...

விவாக ரத்து (vivaaga raththu) suspension of marriage. In Tamil. — Munk (@_Drunkenmunk) April 5, 2020

Clearly, the girl who made the original tweet got more than she needed to know. And not just her, a lot of people know now what divorce is called in other languages. So that's how Twitter is, it can start some interesting threads based on one tweet! It also shows the beauty of the lingual diversity we have in the country.