If you were glasses, then you surely understand the challenges that come with it. You won’t be able to manage your routine work without facing some of the most common struggles. And one of them is definitely looking for the glasses; you are already wearing! Relatable enough? Something similar happened to French Prime Minister Jean Castex at a press conference. While giving a live address on the health situation in France, the Prime Minister starts looking for something, taps his jacket, and says, “where are my glasses?” and since the microphones were already plugged the audience who were watching him live heard him. The short moment has gone viral on social media, with the video making the web laugh.

According to reports, on December 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex, alongside Minister of Health and Solidarity Olivier Veran, held a press conference. It was broadcasted live, as they discussed the health situations in the country, with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. When he arrived on the stage, he settled himself and wore his glasses. A few minutes of silence, while he was adjusting his desk, he suddenly appears to look for something, taps his jacket, his gaze lost. The audience hears him say, live, “but where are my glasses?” The very serious dimension of the event, had this much lighter element that caught the attention of viewers. Germany, France to Impose New Lockdowns as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

The video has gone viral. With the microphones plugged in, the audience heard Castex looking for the power glasses; he was already wearing. Only someone who wears spectacles can relate to him!

France is in a nationwide stay-at-home rule. As per reports, the country will hopefully be ending its lockdown on December 15. But when the Prime Minister announced the second lockdown on October 30, he noted that the country would only reopen if COVID-19 cases were low enough.

