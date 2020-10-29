What phase of lockdown are we in? Indian government has seen phase-wise lockdown and restrictions to control the spread of Coronavirus in the last few months. Andwhile the spread of COVID-19 may seem to be reducing in some parts of the country, European countries are seeing a second phase of the deadly pandemic. France and Germany have announced a second phase of lockdown after seeing a considerable spike in the last few days. Germany has imposed a 4-week lockdown from October 28. So #Lockdown2 is trending online but like every time it is met with funny meme reactions and jokes. Using the set of latest meme templates, netizens seem unphased with news of the lockdown measures and have reacted with hilarious jokes.

Along with France and Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, most of Spain and the Czech Republic are seeing high rates of COVID-19 infection. This is a cause of concern everywhere as there's a second wave of the virus coming along. Similar possibility is expressed for India as well. But gradually, things are getting back to normal as unlock measures are introduced phase-wise too. However, with almost 6 months spent by most of us in strict lockdown, people are reacting with funny memes and jokes on #Lockdown2 in parts of Europe. Jokes about coronavirus lockdown or unlock in India have always trended online, so it is no surprise to see the same reactions for lockdown 2.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #Lockdown2:

Indians to European Countries RN

France and Germany to undergo #Lockdown2 Meanwhile Indians who’ve had multiple lockdowns: pic.twitter.com/7K9u2Jw2vF — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) October 29, 2020

Indians by Now

Lock Kiya Jayein?

Introverts Are Happy

Indian Govt on Lockdown 2

Students Rejoice

Students after knowing that lockdown 2 is trending . 😂✌️#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/3blfUMPMAU — Yogi adityanath (@iam_jerry01) October 29, 2020

Lockdown Playlist

Me reading about #lockdown2 in European countries. 'Alexa, pls play that Aadat song' pic.twitter.com/vic7dkUSl7 — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 29, 2020

This is Nothing

France and Germany enter their second national lockdown and #Lockdown2 is trending in india Indians be like :- pic.twitter.com/khNU5Gf2Mi — Nitin Assudani (@NitinA32) October 29, 2020

Clearly, some people seem to be so used to the whole staying in a lockdown phase, that just the second phase of a lockdown seems nothing. On a serious note, it is a cause of worry that if the virus is spreading rapidly again, it can very much increase here too. So as you laugh and share these memes with everyone, do follow all the necessary protocols and stay safe.

