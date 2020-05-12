While India Waited for News About Lockdown 4.0 and Economic Package, 'Norbert Elekes' was Hoping for Indian Citizenship From PM Narendra Modi

Norbert Elekes citizenship(Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you are active on Twitter and following all the coronavirus related news updates, then by now you must have come across the user Norbert Elekes. For those who do not know, he is a self-proclaimed "data storyteller" who posts world news and latest updates on the coronavirus. He posts many updates about India too and thus a lot of people on Twitter, want him to declare that he is Indian. Looks like Norbert too, is joining in some fun, as he hoped for getting citizenship from PM Narendra Modi in tonight's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on May 12 and Norbert had tweeted about that too. While many others awaited the announcement of possible lockdown extension and economic package, Norbert was disappointed with no mention of his citizenship. Fans of him were quick to chip in with funny memes and reactions.

Norbert Elekes reports factual data about COVID-19 status from around the world. The number of cases conducted, reports on the economy, lockdown measures around the world, he tweets on them all. But whenever, Elekes tweets information about India, Desi Twitter joins in to give funny reactions. Many even believe that he is an Indian. Right before the address of PM Modi to the nation tonight, he tweeted, "Someone wrote me that PM Modi is about to announce my Indian citizenship haha." During the speech, he posted a few updates on what the Indian PM had said. Looks like, Norbert was a lil too keen on his citizenship announcement. Satire Account of 'Norbert Elekes' Spreads Fake News That WHO Declares Uddhav Thackeray the Best CM in the World! Tweeple Please Don't Fall for It.

Check Norbert Elekes' Tweet on Indian Citizenship:

No mention of my citizenship though. https://t.co/6z3WB52M8D — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 12, 2020

Although Norbert hardly replies to any conversations, the Desi Twitterati was quick to welcome him. While some of them are fans of this account, others mentioned how PM stressed the need to concentrate on local stuff. Check some funny reactions to his tweet:

Ninja Technique?

Bhai ne Indian RTs khane ki ninja technique sikh li hai 😂🔥 — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) May 12, 2020

Bahut Tez

Norbert Be Like...

Nobu Bhaiya Be Like “Citizenship Kidhar Hai “ 🤒😂 pic.twitter.com/JHPVWsjmyS — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) May 12, 2020

Focusing Only on Local

Yeah only Focussing on local actually 😹 — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) May 12, 2020

He's Started Joking

ye joke bhi marne lga ab — Illogical Trader (@Shekhawat_1002) May 12, 2020

HAHAHA!

Expert!

Even when he tweeted an update of the speech, people questioned if he knew and understood Hindi. Since it is not a verified account despite such a huge fan following on Twitter, we do not know yet the real face behind this account. But looks like, someone is interested in showing off being Indian.