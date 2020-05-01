Who is Norbert Elekes? Twitter Account Giving Factual Updates on COVID 19 Has Great Indian Fan Following Who Have Funniest Replies on His Coronavirus Data

Norbert Elekes Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that almost everyone tunes in to news more often. Quicker than the news channels are social media platforms like Twitter which give instant updates of any developments from all around the world. And amongst the official news sources, some people have taken it upon themselves as their duty to provide information about COVID 19. A particular is Norbert Elekes, a Twitter user who has got everyone's attention, at least among the Desi Twitter. Going by the same username @NorbertElekes, he posts important COVID 19 related news from around the world, including that of India. And whenever he posts some updates from India, the reactions are priceless! While some people think he should stop, others think he should declare that he is Indian. But who is Norbert Elekes? Know How to Be a Corona Warrior and Not a Fake News or Hate Virus Carrier! Else, We on Social Media and News Channels Will Bring the Doomsday Soon.

As per his Twitter bio, he calls himself a "Data storyteller, minimalist, compulsive list-maker." It mentions he would be sharing world news and latest updates on Coronavirus, which he has been doing to the tee. With over 230,000 followers he tweets regular updates on Coronavirus, from the number of cases to what all has been its impact. But still, no blue tick or verification on his profile, the exact identity of this account remains unknown. As per his LinkedIn, he is from Ireland, studied at the University of Buckingham. It mentions he is into brand awareness and digital marketing. But looks like, he is now focused on giving updates about COVID 19 only. TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Accounts Accused of Spreading Fake News Around Coronavirus Blocked by UP Government.

Here Are Nobert Elekes' Recent Tweets on India's Updates:

Check Some of Norbert Elekes' Recent Tweets:

This month has been a long year. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 30, 2020

About First Lady of India Stitching Masks

First Lady of India stitches face masks for shelter homes in fight against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/hwEHaKbhyA — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 1, 2020

Number of Cases

India's update: - Number of new tests up - Number of new cases up - Number of new deaths up - Largest daily increase so far — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 1, 2020

Number of Tests Update

Coronavirus tests conducted in India: 24 April: 38,168 25 April: 45,352 26 April: 40,510 27 April: 50,914 28 April: 54,031 29 April: 59,437 30 April: 72,453 (single-day record) — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 1, 2020

Something From Auto Industry in India

NEW: India's largest auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki sold 0 cars in domestic market in April due to the lockdown. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 1, 2020

He never retweets from any news sources but makes his own factual data with no commentary of his own. Maybe that is what people like about him? Now, what's interesting is the kind of reactions he has been getting every time he posts some update about coronavirus in India. Check some of the funny replies.

Where is The Ramayan Record?

Still wondering abhi tak Ramayan k world record ki news kyu nai ayi nobu bhaiya k post se😁 — Sab maya hai (@Oofffooooo) May 1, 2020

Need a Taimur Update!

Please tweet on Taimoor as well. He is feeling left out. — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) May 1, 2020

Hahaha!

Taking Over Indian News Businesses

Business expansion. Corona k baad India ki sab news yahi dega — Harsh Bafna (@AtrangiSoul) April 30, 2020

News Agencies RN!

You Are An Indian!

Nobert Has Been Renamed!

"Aaj se tumhara naam Navodaya Alkeshwar" pic.twitter.com/w0ZhRqK2id — ⚔️⚔️ Rofl Ninja™ ⚔️⚔️ (@hindu_by_heart) May 1, 2020

Desi Twitter is a Fan

Right now, given his updates, they may seem negative or depressing because of the higher numbers, but at least they are data-based. At a time, when people are sharing a lot of unverified reports and fake news to spread fear and panic, Nobert Elekes is doing a very important service. With no propaganda and any sort of commentary but just factual reporting from around the world, that's a rare and explanatory of that huge fan following.