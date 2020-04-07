Satire Account of 'Norbert Elekes' Spreads Fake News That WHO Declares Uddhav Thackeray the Best CM in the World! Tweeple Please Don't Fall for It

Sataire account of 'Norbert Elekes' Spreads fake News that WHO declares Uddhav Thackeray as the best CM in the world (Photo Credits: File Image and Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is no scarcity of false news adding up to the agony of the situation. So many myths and wrong information are doing rounds on the internet to which people fall for very easily. The most recent one to add to the long list a fake statement, says "WHO Declares Uddhav Thackeray as the Best CM in the World!". The worst part is that it comes from a parody account of the Nobert Elekes who is a renowned data analyst and is doing an amazing job with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak. Using a trustworthy name, this fake account is sharing misinformation. The satire account is said to be from someone in Lahore, Pakistan. News of Coronavirus Vaccine Developed By American Scientists is Fake, Here is the Fact Check of Viral WhatsApp Message.

Although, in the bio, it has been mentioned that it is a "Parody and Gareeb Account" and also holds the person's Insta handle, the tweet is being widely shared and deemed to be true by many people on Twitter. The real Nobert Elekes who likes to call himself a data storyteller, covers business, tech, science, pop culture and also provides latest updates on the coronavirus. The fake made by the parody account reads, "NEW: WHO declares Uddhav Thackeray as the best CM in the world." The tweet has been pinned and it is getting a lot of unnecessary traction. Fact Check: Coronavirus to Infect 40 Crore Indians by July End? Viral Report Turns Out to be Fake News.

Check Tweet:

NEW: WHO declares Uddhav Thackeray as the best CM in the world. — Norbert Elekes (@xDDDGuy) April 7, 2020

However, there is a large number of people who aren't falling for it and giving it back with sarcasm. One of the comments read, "Declared by World Hype Organization", whereas another comment read, "Uddhav Thackeray or Sharad Pawar?". It is important to note that the work of Norbert Elekes has been remarkable in his own unique way BUT it is high time Norbert gets a verified blue tick from Twitter! Twitter, are you listening?