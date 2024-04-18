Abhradeep Saha, known online as Angry Rantman, was a popular YouTuber who sadly passed away due to multiple organ failure, as announced by his family. The 27-year-old content creator, based in Kolkata, was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital last month and underwent a major surgery, but unfortunately faced complications.

Angry Rantman's Fervent Support of Chelsea Football Club

Angry Rantman was widely recognized for his fervent support of Chelsea Football Club and left a lasting impact on online football communities. His passionate rants and insightful analyses garnered a dedicated following. He was known for his humorous and passionate rants about football, cricket, and cinema, which resonated with viewers.

Abhradeep Saha, a Significant Content Creator

Originally from Kolkata, Abhradeep Saha was a content creator with a significant online presence. He had over 120K followers on Instagram and more than 428K subscribers on YouTube. His journey as a content creator began in 2017 with a video titled "Why I will not watch Annabelle movie," where he expressed his fear of horror films after watching 'Conjuring.'

Angry Rantman's Rise to Fame

His rise to fame came with a viral rant video about his favorite football team's loss in a match, where he criticised the team's lack of passion and vision. This video catapulted him into the spotlight and established him as a prominent figure in the online football community.

His fans have been devastated after the news of his death spread. “With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST," a post on Saha’s social media handles read.

Despite his success in football-related content, Angry Rantman was also known for his interest in cricket and cinema, creating several videos on these topics as well. His unique style and engaging content endeared him to a wide audience, making him a beloved figure in the online content creation world.

