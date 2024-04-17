YouTuber and social media face Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry RantMan, sadly passed away on Tuesday, April 16. Abhradeep was just 27 at the time of his death. The YouTuber was widely loved for his online reactions and reviews on various topics ranging from sports to cinema. While there has been no official confirmation from his family members, multiple posts of X claim that the Saha was no more. As soon as the news of the popular YouTuber's passing away broke out, netizens took to their social media handles to share their favourite memories of their favourite online personality. Angry Indian Fan’s Reaction Video of Slapping Himself Goes Viral After India Lose to New Zealand in the Semi-Finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“Such Sad News”

Such sad news regarding Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as we all knew him. One of the true originators in the fan channel community, he has gone far too soon, rest in peace Rantman 😔 💔 pic.twitter.com/4xJzhcJPQg — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) April 17, 2024

“RIP #AngryRantMan “

RIP #AngryRantMan He is one of my favorite YouTube reviewers.. Gone too soon.. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yC3hAdqaop — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2024

"We Will Never Forget Your Passion for Football and Cinema”

Gone too soon brother 🕊 We will never forget your passion for Football and Cinema. Rest In Peace.#AngryRantman pic.twitter.com/9ssoZOkc5z — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) April 17, 2024

“Rest in Peace Legend”

Deeply saddened to hear that our #AngryRantman is no longer with us It's hard to accept that he's not here today we the Kannada audience owe u a lot bcz u were the first one to praise KGF & KFI We r forever grateful to u Tq for all the beautiful memories Rest in peace legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/MG14YiMfxw — Hithesh ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@YashViratstan) April 17, 2024

“Gone Too Soon. Rest in Peace”

“Now Everyone Will Miss His Movie Movie Reviews”

Rest In Peace #AngryRantman 💔 Now everyone will miss his movie movie reviews. Tiger Ka Cameo Wala Review Iska Jabardast Tha 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3vtyvf2Hw — B A D A S S - SRK Ka Baap (@OGSalmanFan) April 17, 2024

