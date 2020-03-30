Google 3D Animals View Not Working? Here’s List of Smartphones That Will Show Panda, Tiger, Lione, Shark, Penguin in Your Space

Google 3D Animals (Photo Credits: @bw_clark/ @ozzyetomi/ Twitter)

Google 3D animals have taken over the internet. With netizens being at home, self-quarantining, the tech giant introduced this great feature to keep kids entertained. But boredom has also forced adults as well to enjoy watching the 3D versions of animals in their own space. Tiger, wolf, panda, shark, dog, cat and all kinds of animals and birds, the Google 3D animals is sure a fun feature to beat the isolation blues away. But not everyone is able to get entertained by it, as the latest feature seems not to support all the Android and iOS devices. If you are unable to view the animals in 3D, below are the quick steps you should follow along with the list of smartphones that supports the Google 3D animals. How to View Lion, Giant Panda, Penguin, Tiger, Shark Real Life Images if Your Mobile Phone is Running Low on Space or Not in This List.

There are two key parts that make up the life-sized creatures that appear in Google search. The first allows you to see the animals in 3D and the second, most delightful, is viewing them in your space with the ability to take pictures. This is a simple ability to meet life-sized animals up close. Your creature of choice will be displayed against a white background and move naturally, making sounds. But many users are reporting that the new Google 3D animals feature is not working in their smartphones. There could be several reasons. Google 3D Animals Video Tutorial: How to View Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion, Tiger and Penguin in Your Room.

Google 3D Animals View Not Working? Follow These Steps

Visit Settings in your smartphone, then click on Apps and Notifications.

The users need to open ‘Google’ app and click on ‘Permission.’

The users can also switch on all the permissions they wish to give the App to use Google View in 3D Feature.

Smartphones Supporting the Google Animals 3D 'View in Your Space' Feature

Manufacturer Models Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 Series, Pixel 3 Series, Pixel 3a Series, Pixel 4 Series OnePlus OnePlus 3T, 5, 5T, 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro Huawei Mate 20 Series, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 4, P20 Series, P30 Series, Y9 (2019) Oppo F11 Pro, K3 K5, R17 Pro, Reno, Reno 2 Series, Reno Z Asus Zenfone 6, ROG Phone, ROG Phone 2 Nokia Nokia 6, 6.1, 7.1, 8, 8 Sirocco, 8.1 Honor Honor 8X, 10, View 10, V20 LG G7 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, Q8, Q70, Q6, V30, V35, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ Motorola Moto G6 Series, Moto G7 Series, Moto G8 Series, Motorola One, One Action, One Hyper, One Macro, One Power, One Vision, One Zoom, X4, Z2 Force, Moto Z3 Series, Moto Z4 Realme Realme 5 Series, Realme Q, XT, X2, X2 Pro, X Lite, Samsung Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A6 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy S7 Series, Galaxy S8 Series, Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy XCover Pro & Galaxy Z Flip Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia XZ2 Compact Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi A3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 3, Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Vivo Nex 3, Nex S, Nex 3 5G, Nex Dual Display Edition Apple iPhone SE, 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

There could be an issue with the Google server as well, for which the user needs to wait until the tech giant fixes it. Besides, the feature is pretty cool. It is a good way to see just how large some of these animals really are up close.