Bored Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Self-Quarantine? Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Offer One Month Free Subscription for All Children

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics (Photo Credits: @ACKComics/ Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in social distancing and staying back at home. After the virus spread in India, the government has shut down schools, significantly at the COVID-19 affected cities. But a quarantined period cannot be easy, especially for kids, who otherwise are totally active during their routine. It could be challenging to keep the children occupied during this time, as they can easily get bored. Hence, now could be the perfect time to utilise and enjoy reading some great comics. Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle comics are offering one-month subscription free for all the readers. Yes, you read that right, and the offer is valid till March 31, 2020. Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio.

Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) was founded in 1967. Anant Pai started the comic series in an attempt to teach Indian children about their cultural heritage. Tinkle is an Indian fortnightly magazine for kids, containing comics, stories, puzzles, quizzes, contests and other features targeted at school children. Both the comics have been an integral part of growing up in India, and it continues to entertain the kids today. Tinkle was acquired by ACK Media in 2007. With the digital age growing so fast, the comic series is available in Google Play and Apple Store. How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

“Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We're giving everyone FREE ACCESS to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a FREE one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020!” ACK tweeted.

Here's the Tweet:

Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We're giving everyone FREE ACCESS to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a FREE one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020! (1/3)#ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/eWb1L7dJVD — Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 16, 2020

The ACK Comics App cannot certainly drive the virus away but can surely kill the boredom. So, binge on Suppandi and Shikari Shambhu and explore your knowledge in the most fun and animated way. Utilise this self-quarantined period for good. Meanwhile, the confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to 148.