World Students' Day is celebrated on October 15 every year marking the birth anniversary of former Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam. The day celebrates students who are the future of the country, thus a strong force for tomorrow. During these times of COVID-19 as students are attending their classes online, there seem to be many situations that we weren’t prepared for. Of which, some are funny and will leave anyone laughing. As we celebrate World Students’ Day 2020, on a lighter note, students are also posting funny memes and GIFs on students life from their exam stress, assignments, homework and a lot more on social media platforms. Some have also shared hilarious GIFs on the students’ life during COVID-19 times. Happy World Students’ Day 2020 Wishes and Images Flood Twitter, Netizens Remember ‘Missile Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam by Sharing His Powerful Quotes on His Birth Anniversary.

From funny takes on students loan, how children react after exams, vivas, parent-teacher meetings and a lot more are going viral today. And trust us, you are in for a laughter riot. Also, these World Students' Day memes are surely going to remind you of your fun-filled childhood days where you and your friends had the time of your lives. Besties from school are unforgettable and memories with them are remembered for a lifetime. And as we celebrate students, let's take a look at what students have to say about themselves in the most hilarious way possible. World Students' Day 2020 Special Songs: From 'Ratta Maar' to 'Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi', Songs That Pupils Will Relate to on APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

HAHAHA

So True!

*When there is a VIVA and your roll no is 1* . pic.twitter.com/vyTocsfDor — ᎥᏆs ᎠᎬᎬᏢᎪᏦ🇮🇳 (@it__s_deepak) October 14, 2020

Oh yes, so true!

When Assignments Pile-Up!

Last Day of School be Like!

Today is Not a Good to do Assignments:

HAHAHA

What is That Even?

How Many Agree?

One of my students made this meme for my undergrad stats course! Awesome to get on a rough day 🥰🥲 pic.twitter.com/dKwFNnaR26 — Sean Mackinnon (@seanpmackinnon) October 8, 2020

HAHAHA

The Joke of the Day "J.O.D." & Quote of the Day "Q.O.D." have been a hit with students!!! Here is the PowerPoint Presentation of the slides I have used for my classes so far. @HeraldNews1 @FUSD_TrumanMS @FontanaUnified @Induction_FUSD #PhysEd #SecPhysEd https://t.co/0b00ins1mt pic.twitter.com/yCsCxMZmgI — Scott Keller (@ScottPhysEd) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, exam results have been among top material for students to crack jokes about this year. From JEE Advanced to NEET, students in the country had a tough time waiting for their results to come. And every time the results were students took to social media to poke fun at the educational system. Well, enjoy these memes this World Students' Day and have a nice day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).