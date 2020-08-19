If you have scrolled on your social media feeds, you may have come across pictures and videos from a pool party in Wuhan. The city in China which was the epicentre of COVID-19 and in lockdown for months is really enjoying it as the cases reduce. While the number of cases continues to rise in several other countries including India at a steady rate, the Chinese city seems to be moving on and how! Over thousands of people gathered together at the Maya beach water park to enjoy at an event, where social distancing clearly went for a toss. As pictures and videos from the event surfaced online, people on the internet are of course jealous, shocked and sad. Funny memes and jokes expressing their state of mind are being shared online with "World vs Wuhan" as the caption.

Over the weekend, people gathered for 2020 HOHA Electronic Music Festival at a Happy Valley Wuhan waterpark in Central China. The city was under a strict lockdown for nearly 80 days when COVID-19 first broke out here. As the disease has now spread in other countries, Wuhan is coming back to normalcy. Pictures and videos showed people not wearing masks, gathering together in thousands in their swimsuits and enjoying the DJ playing music. The visuals are making others sad who cannot even step out freely from their homes due to the fear of Coronavirus. Some netizens are doing what they do best, expressing themselves with funny memes and jokes. Some even pointed out that The Simpsons had predicted this event!

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on "World vs Wuhan":

Hahaha

Apt Dialogue

When Did You Last Go Swimming?

Since when you go last time for swimming World Wuhan pic.twitter.com/rX5Bod9gTt — बाप जी (@Baap_jiiiii) August 19, 2020

How it Feels

Bas Kar Yaar

The Wait to Get Out

Aren't these memes relatable? Seeing them party definitely makes you want to step out and do the same. But it is also a question of concern whether such large gatherings with no masks or social distancing are really safe? We would like all our readers to practice social distancing protocols at all times and as of now just share your sadness with these funny memes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).