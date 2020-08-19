Is there anything The Simpsons haven't predicted yet? Or is it best to watch the animated American series to know the turn of events? While the rest of the world is still in quarantine, coping up to the pandemic, pictures and videos of a pool party in Wuhan went viral on social media. Over thousands of partygoers gathered in China's Wuhan with no mask, no social distancing and enjoyed to their fullest. Not to forget, Wuhan was the epicentre of COVID-19 in China. As pictures and videos from this event go viral, netizens have said that The Simpsons predicted this too! A picture from a scene of characters enjoying themselves in a pool from the series is being compared with Wuhan's pool party. So buzz about The Simpsons predicting Wuhan event is on Twitter.

The show has been making headlines in the last few months, given the series of events and its correlation to the series. Even at the start of Coronavirus pandemic, an episode clip went viral about the show predicting such a disease. Another set of predictions that have "come true" in the last few months are fall of crude prices, the murder hornets, White House lights off and the most recent rumoured escape of the Annabelle doll. Recently, Wuhan saw a massive pool party where thousands crammed in the Maya Beach Water Park for an electronic music festival. A DJ played music, there were dance performances and clearly the people were enjoying. The scenes from Wuhan's party have reminded people of a similar pool party scene in the show. So did The Simpsons predict this too? Well, that's what the buzz says! Have The Simpsons Made Any Prediction For August 27, 2020 For Donald Trump? Know What's The Buzz Around August 27 TikTok Meme on Social Media.

Check Tweets About Wuhan Pool Party Being Predicted by The Simpsons:

The Simpsons and Wuhan

They Did it Again

Similar Scenes?

Lo de Wuhan ya lo predijo los Simpsons pic.twitter.com/YNxKhZ7kbn — 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗮 🔥 (@miguel_delarosa) August 17, 2020

Many others have shared the same set of pictures with similar thoughts that the show already predicted this scene too. Well, what do you think? The animated show has been notorious for showing scenes that have taken place in real life, more so in recent times.

