Mumbai, December 19: With technology advancing and racing ahead of time, soon humans will be replaced with machines and robots. And in what can be seen as the next step for future, Dubai's Donna Cyber-Cafe, which is all set to open in 2023 is most likely to have not humans but first supermodel robot to attend to its customers.

As per reports, the Donna Cyber-Cafe will become the first cafe in the world that would be operated without the help of human beings. In a bid to create something new and unique, Dubai is all set to open the world's first 'supermodel' cafe that will have no presence of human employees.

If reports are to be believed, the 'supermodel' robot will serve customers unlike human beings. It will be the first cafe in the world that will be run without any help of humans. The cafe which is to to remain open 24 hours will employ not any robot but a 'supermodel robot' to serve the customers.

Highlights of Donna Cyber-Cafe

According to reports, the Donna Cyber-Cafe will have self-serve ice cream machines and coffee served by a beautiful 'supermodel' robot. Interestingly, the supermodel robot has been modelled after the Eastern European model, Diana Gabdullina. Besides serving customers, the lifelike robot will also chat and take selfies with customers.

Reports also suggest that many more such cafes with supermodel robots will come up across the country in near future. Multiple reports also said that the supermodel robot will walk like an actual human being and will also be able to detect and understand people's emotions.

Reports also state that the supermodel robot's components have come from Russia. The robot's creators described the supermodel robot as 'easygoing, feminine' that can be a 'little ironic' which can also be a cashier and a responsible employee of the cafe. The supermodel robot also known as Robo-C2 is made by RDI Robotics.

