Body types can be different for different people and so are boob sizes and shapes. But is it not the best thing to accept yourself the way you are? Just like this woman with one large and one small boob has chosen not to have surgery and has accepted her appearance. And as of right now, she has about 10,000 OnlyFans subscribers. Imogen Grace, 26, noticed that one of her boobs was developing considerably more quickly than the other when she was a teenager. Her larger boob now fits in a 38H bra, while the other is just half the size. When she was 18, the NHS offered her surgery to balance them out, but she declined when she began to love her natural figure. She has a large following on TikTok thanks to her distinctive appearance, and she joined OnlyFans in March 2020 under the name The Queen of Odd Baps.

Imogen was quoted saying to the Metro: "When I went on TikTok, I established my niche of odd boobs and that’s now my niche on OnlyFans. I was offered surgery to make them more even when I was 18 but my boobs didn’t bother me to the point that I wanted surgery so I’ve just lived with it. I’ve had partners and they aren’t fazed by it, I’m not fazed by it, so I don’t see the point in correcting something that doesn’t really bother me."

Imogen Grace Is Talked About All Over The Internet!

XXX OnlyFans Model Imogen Grace Enjoying The Best of Both The Worlds

Talking about her differently sized boobs, she revealed to Metro: "I feel like we are all unique, we all look different, and that's what makes us us. We're not all attracted to the same person either – we'd be like robots, wouldn't we? The people that I've been with always love the different sizes – they've said it's the best of both worlds!"

