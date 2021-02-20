XXX OnlyFans queen Bella Thorne recently revealed that she feels "very uncomfortable" when it comes to filming intimate scenes. Known for her bold attitude and strong entrepreneurial skills, Bella Thorne revealed that filming intimate scenes isn't easy for her. The OnlyFans star has also directed her own adult film for Pornhub.com and it may come as a shock to many but she is still hesitant when it comes to taking her own clothes off on screen because she’s always concerned people are trying to take advantage. "I want to be stronger, right, and when I’m on set doing these scenes, I’m very, very uncomfortable. I’m always working through my uncomfortableness because I want to do it, especially if it’s important for the character. If this is a thing that needs to be in there, it needs to be in there. I’m a writer myself so I understand," she explained to TimesHerald.

"[There are] some people that just want to get girls naked on camera. You’ve got to watch out for those movies, but when it’s needed for the character … yeah, it makes me feel uncomfortable." And when asked if she feels more comfortable when working with a female director, Bella insisted she’s had just as many bad experiences on set with women as she has with men. She said: “I’ve actually worked with female directors and I’ve had an amazing time with some female directors and, of course, there have been some female directors that have made me uncomfortable. It’s not that it’s just a man that’s making me uncomfortable on the set. It’s really more of how the situation is handled from start to finish.”

Bella Thorne had shared a sneak peek at her latest project for the song "Shake It":

Things haven't come easy to Bella Thorne! The sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

The XXX platform is known to allow you to share explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

