Pornhub.com doesn't seem to be getting out of the hot water any time soon. Now it is XXX Website Pornhub.com's Parent Company MindGeek that has been sued over child trafficking charges. Two child trafficking survivors have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company MindGeek and its popular XXX porn website, Pornhub.com for victimizing and exploiting "child sex abuse material for profit." As per the reports, the victims identified as Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2 are "victims and survivors of childhood sex trafficking who had videos and images of their childhood sex trafficking sold and/or distributed on websites" that MindGeek owns and operates.

"MindGeek's business model facilitated a massive surge in child pornography by making it easy to access and distribute these horrific crime scenes throughout the world," Gregory Zarzaur, founder of The Zarzaur Law Firm, who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement and added that the survivors "are proud to stand up for themselves and the multitude of other victims."

Just recently, the XXX porn site recently took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Even major credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and revealed that they would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform. Pornhub.com shutdown row has surged after over two million people signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut it down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. The petition further reads how, "A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed", "Tiny Petite Thai Teen", "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum." One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos. The laws state that Porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. must follow certain processes and scrutiny protocol when it comes to hiring their pornstars or hosting a porn video. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof. Even amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me hire people to act for their XXX videos following a set of rules and regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).