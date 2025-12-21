A woman’s birthday celebration took a hilarious turn after a Zomato cake delivery went wrong, leaving social media users in splits. An Instagram viral video shows a birthday cake carrying the unusual message “leave at security”, after the restaurant allegedly mistook the delivery instruction for the message to be written on the cake.

The video was shared on Instagram by Nakshatra, who explained that her friend had ordered the cake via Zomato and mentioned “leave at security” in the delivery instructions. However, the instruction was mistakenly written on the cake instead of a birthday message. Greater Noida: Man Receives Chicken Instead of Mushroom Rice From Zomato, Says Religious Sentiments Hurt; Video Surfaces.

In the clip, Nakshatra is seen holding the cake with a confused expression as her friends laugh uncontrollably. The camera zooms in to reveal the unexpected text neatly written on top of the cake, turning the moment into instant comedy. Video of Zomato Delivery Boy Eating Food From Delivery Boxes Goes Viral, Check What Zomato Replied.

‘Leave at Security’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakshatra (@nakshatra_4844)

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing similar food delivery blunders and reacting with humour. “Zomato never fails to surprise,” one user commented, while another recalled a similar incident where an instruction was written word-for-word on a cake. Many users said the mix-up transformed a simple mistake into a memorable and funny birthday moment, proving once again that delivery mishaps often make the best viral stories online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2025 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).