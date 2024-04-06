Ather Energy posted on X about a livestreaming event related to "Ather Community Day". The Ather Rizta launch is on April 6, 2024, and the electric scooter company is also said to unveil a new 'Halo' smart helmet and 'Atherstack 6' OTA update. Ather Rizta booking is already open with Rs 999 and the EV is expected to have a dual-tone paint colours, 7.0-inch touchscreen display, 12-inch alloy wheel, front disc brake, telescopic fork and other improvement. According to a report by Carandbike, The new Rizta is expected to have more underseat storage than the 22-litre available on Ather 450. Ather Rizta price is expected to be between Rs 1.26 lakh to Rs 1.55 lakh. The Ather Rizta launch time is set at 12 PM today via a YouTube live-streaming link. Tesla Robotaxi Release Date Confirmed: Elon Musk-Run EV Company To Launch New Next-Gen Self-Driving Vehicle on August 8, 2024.

Ather Rizta Launch Today during Ather Community Day at 12 PM:

The stage is set for #AtherCommunityDay ⚡️ Tune in for the livestream at 12 noon https://t.co/v7TrEwb4NI https://t.co/F5K59ANLjQ pic.twitter.com/oGEiAD50di — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)