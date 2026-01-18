In a recent post on X, Elon Musk stated, “I have not sold stock for about three years and bought a billion dollars’ worth of Tesla stock last year.” This comment was made in response to an ongoing conversation addressing concerns about his financial moves amid Tesla’s volatile market performance. Posted early on Sunday GMT, the tweet has garnered over 6,000 likes and hundreds of replies, sparking discussions about investor confidence. Musk’s affirmation highlights his commitment to Tesla, particularly following last year’s significant purchase, amid scrutiny from regulators and shareholders. Analysts note that this could bolster Tesla’s stock, which is currently trading amid shifts in the AI and EV sectors. No further details were provided, but the post underscores Musk’s long-term stake in the company. Tesla To Discontinue One-Time FSD Purchases After February 14; Full Self-Driving To Be Available Only via Monthly Subscription: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Says He Bought USD 1 Billion Worth of Shares Last Year

I have not sold stock for about 3 years and bought a billion dollars of Tesla stock last year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2026

