Tennis star Novak Djokovic was on Saturday, appointed brand ambassador of Mahindra Group-owned Peugeot Motocycles' electric scooter brand e-Ludix. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra, compared Djokovic's speed as an embodiment of electric power, while talking about this development,

Check post here:

If anyone symbolises the speed and efficiency of electric power it’s this Titan of Tennis... https://t.co/b6UgrTcbbr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2021

