Mahindra has revealed the name of its next all-electric SUV, the XEV 9S. Mahindra XEV 9S is a 7-seater electric SUV, which is built on the INGLO platform. The automaker has teased the design of the upcoming SUV and has announced its world premiere. The company will showcase the first look of the XEV 9S during the “Scream Electric” event in Bengaluru on November 27, 2025. The SUV features a flat-floor design that creates generous cabin space, which will also offer sliding second-row seats. In a press release, Mahindra said, "The skateboard architecture also gives the XEV 9S an inherently low centre of gravity, enhancing both stability and ride comfort — perfect for big families with big plans." 2025 Hyundai Venue Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Compact SUV of Hyundai Launched in India.

Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV

Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV To Debut on November 27

