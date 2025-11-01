Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the name of its upcoming electric SUV, the XEV 9S. The company announced that the Mahindra XEV 9S will debut at the “Scream Electric” event on November 27, 2025, at Bengaluru, India. The XEV 9S is a 7-seater electric SUV built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform to deliver strong performance and high efficiency. In a press release, Mahindra stated that the vehicle’s skateboard architecture will provide an inherently low centre of gravity to improve stability and ride comfort. The company added that the XEV 9S is “perfect for big families with big plans,” hinting at a balance between space, technology, and performance. 2025 Tata Sierra Launch in India on November 25; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV

Introducing the Mahindra XEV 9S - the big, bold, and authentic 7-seater electric origin SUV. Built on the advanced INGLO platform to bring together power, presence, and pure electric performance. World Premiere at the 'Scream Electric' event on 27th November 2025 at Bengaluru,…

