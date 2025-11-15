Mahindra has already revealed the name of its next all-electric SUV, the XEV 9S, which will be a 7-seater model built on the company’s INGLO platform. The automaker has also announced the world premiere of the Mahindra XEV 9S. Mahindra will showcase the first look of the XEV 9S during its “Scream Electric” event in Bengaluru on November 27, 2025. Ahead of the event, the automaker has teased XEV 9S. The company has released a teaser of the Mahindra XEV 9S showing LED DRLs, LED headlights and a sunroof, offering a glimpse of what to expect. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, Mahindra said, "Make way for The Big New Electric XEV 9S - the 7-seater authentic SUV built on the INGLO platform." Tesla India Launches Its First Collision Centre in Mumbai in Collaboration With Gautam Modi Group.

Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV To Debut on November 27

Space for seven, Space for everything. Make way for The Big New Electric XEV 9S - the 7-seater authentic SUV built on the INGLO platform. Premiering at #ScreamElectric on 27th November 2025.#XEV9S #MahindraElectricOriginSUVs #ScreamElectric pic.twitter.com/LhWGuosPS8 — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) November 15, 2025

