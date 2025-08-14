Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing for a major unveiling this Independence Day, August 15, 2025. The company will reveal four new Vision concept vehicles, which include Vision T, Vision S, Vision SXT, and Vision X under the Freedom NU concept. These upcoming models will likely support a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric. Mahindra Auto said, "Get ready to come face-to-face with a Bold NU Vision. Full reveal of the Vision series drops this 15th August, 12 PM onwards." As per reports, the Vision T may take design cues from the Mahindra Thar with bold lines and off-road styling. The Vision S appears to be inspired by the Scorpio, hinting at a possible electric version. The Vision SXT might come with a pickup-style SUV. The Vision X may be sleeker with a compact design, possibly linked to the XUV lineup. All models will reportedly be built at Mahindra’s Chakan plant, with a capacity of 1.2 lakh units per year. Ola Electric Likely To Unveil Sportier Electric Scooter, ‘Diamond Head’ Bike, and MoveOS 6 Update on August 15.

Mahindra Vision Series

1 day to go. Get ready to come face-to-face with a Bold NU Vision. Full reveal of the Vision series drops this 15th August, 12 PM onwards. Watch the World Premiere. Link in bio. FREEDOM_NU pic.twitter.com/XVHmcwobGJ — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 14, 2025

