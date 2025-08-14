Ola Electric may unveil a new sportier model electric scooter and a bike on August 15, 2025 (tomorrow). Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV company has shared a teaser, which hints at a sleek scooter, may be designed with angular grab rails and a single-piece flat seat. The short video does not reveal many details but offers a closer look at the front side, which appears to have a camera placed under the Ola logo. The EV company has also teased its "Diamond Head" electric bike, which is likely to be revealed on Independence Day. The unveiling will be at the company’s Sankalp 2025 event, which will be held at its Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric has also teased the upcoming MoveOS 6 software update for its electric two-wheelers. s released a teaser for its upcoming MoveOS 6 software update for electric two-wheelers. The post read, "MoveOS 6 - India’s first AI-powered vehicle experience." More information on the features and updates is likely to be shared during the event. 2025 Yezdi Roadster Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Street Bike in India by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

Ola Electric Bike

Get ready to experience our moonshot come to life! More on 15th August. Register now for Sankalp 2025. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/QJlxicIu8r — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 14, 2025

Ola Electric Scooter

Feel the adrenaline… It’s almost here. Only 2 days to go until the BIG reveal! Register now for Sankalp 2025. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/0Uo5IPECiK — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 13, 2025

MoveOS 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ola Electric (@olaelectric)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)