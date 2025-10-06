Mahindra Bolero facelift and Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift SUVs will launch today in India, featuring notable upgrades in design, especially in the front fascia. The upcoming cars will continue offering the same 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine, producing up to 98 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The new Mahindra Bolero models will feature a revamped grille design and a black-and-brown interior theme. Higher trims may get chrome grille accents, LED DRLs, wraparound tail lamps, and a roof spoiler. Both models will include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and will likely come with a five-speed gearbox. The Mahindra Bolero Neo price is expected around INR 10–11 lakh, while the Bolero price could range from INR 10–13 lakh. Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra Bolero Facelift Versions Launch on October 6 in India; Check Expected Price Specifications and Features.

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Launching Today in India

