2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is launched in India with a new look and updated features. The new Thar facelift now comes with two new colour options, which include Tango Red and Battleship Grey. The 2025 Thar also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 2025 Thar continues to offer the same engine options, which include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift price in India starts at INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors Demerger: Automaker Announces Record Date for Demerger of Its Commercial Vehicles Business on October 14.

2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Price in India

Presenting the Redefined Mahindra Thar with all-new features to upgrade your edge. Price starts at Rs. 9.99L#AllNewThar #RedefinedThar #MahindraThar pic.twitter.com/ucJqiCo3yy — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) October 3, 2025

