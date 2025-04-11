New Delhi, April 11: The Ola Roadster X rollout has started in India and the first EV bike has been rolled out from Future Factory in Tamil Nadu state. Ola Roadster X was introduced on February 5, 2025, along with Bhavish Aggarwal's company. The company also showcased Ola Roadster X+, which offered a single-charge range of up to 501 km. It was expected that the deliveries of the Ola Roadster X bikes would start in mid-March, but the company rolled out its Ola S1 Gen 3 series.

On this occasion, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted on X, "Taking the EV revolution to the next level with the rollout of our first Roadster X today!" Aggarwal celebrated and said he was proud of the entire Ola Electric team. He also shared images of him riding the Ola Roadster X motorcycle and posted a video of the team behind the development of the e-bike. 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at INR 16.90 Lakh With New Colours and OBD2-B Compliance; Check Specifications and Features of Suzuki's Superbike.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shared Pics Riding Ola Roadster X from Tamil Nadu Factory

Taking the EV revolution to the next level with the roll-out of our first Roadster X today!🏍️ Super proud of the entire team @OlaElectric who worked relentlessly to build the future of motorcycling in India, and taking us closer to #EndICEAge 🙌⚡ pic.twitter.com/lJI0qaNyLf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 11, 2025

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric introduced the Roadster X series in India with innovative flat cables via wire-by-wire tech, making it lightweight compared to the previous generation. During the launch, the CEO of Ola Electric said that this tech would allow service centres to repair vehicles faster.

Ola Roadster X Series Price and Key Highlights

Ola Roadster X price in India starts at INR 84,999 for the base 2.5kWh variant. The prices increase to INR 94,999 for the 3.5kWh model and INR 1,04,999 for the 4.5kWh version. The more premium Roadster X+ with a 4.5kWh battery is priced at INR 1,14,999. Meanwhile, the top-end Roadster X+ with 9.1kWh, equipped with the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell and offering an impressive range of 501 km per charge, is priced at INR 1,84,999. 2025 Hero Splendor Plus Launched in India With New Body Graphics, Same Design; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Hero’s Popular Motorcycle Brand.

The Ola Roadster X deliveries are expected to start by the end of April 2025 across Indian states. Bhavish Aggarwal said, "Super proud of the entire team at OlaElectric who worked relentlessly to build the future of motorcycling in India, and taking us closer to #EndICEAge."

