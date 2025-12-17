Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) stocks opened in the green today, December 17. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) were trading at INR 34.00 and rose by INR 0.48 or 1.39%. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal executed a significant sale of his stake in the company, offloading over 2.6 crore shares in a bulk deal valued at approximately INR 92 crore. The shares were sold for INR 34.99 each, as per disclosures made to the stock exchange on Tuesday. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 17, 2025: Saregama India, Ola Electric and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Ola Electric Mobility Share Price Today, December 17:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

