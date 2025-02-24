Tesla is expanding its workforce at Giga Texas for the production of the Cybercab. Last year, Elon Musk unveiled the Cybercab at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. The Tesla Cybercab, which is also known as the Robotaxi, is the upcoming electric self-driving car. The company has posted six job openings related to Cybercab manufacturing. The available positions include Equipment Technician for Cybercab Plastics, Equipment Technician for Cybercab Press, Tool & Die Specialist for Cybercab Plastics, Equipment Technician for Cybercab General Assembly, Process Engineer for Cybercab Plastics, and Equipment Engineer for Cybercab Plastics. Interested candidates can find more information and apply for the job through Tesla's official careers page. Alef Flying Car: US-Based Alef Aeronautics Showcases Its ‘Alef Model A’, Conducts Successful Takeoff and Landing Tests, Launch Expected in Early 2026 (Watch Videos).

Tesla Has 6 Job Openings Related to Cybercab Manufacturing at Giga Texas

Tesla currently has six job openings related to Cybercab manufacturing at Giga Texas. • Equipment Technician, Cybercab, Plastics • Equipment Technician, Cybercab, Press • Tool & Die Specialist, Cybercab, Plastics • Equipment Technician, Cybercab, General Assembly • Process… pic.twitter.com/hWVHcyAMdR — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 23, 2025

