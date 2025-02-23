Mumbai, February 22: US-based Alef Aeronautics showcased its new flying car model, turning a dream into reality. The Alef flying car appears the same as a regular car. Still, due to remarkable engineering and design, the vehicle can take off with distributed electric propulsion into the sky. While there are many other companies working on concepts like eVTOL, flying cars and flying bikes, Alef Aeronautics stands out as it has successfully conducted the flying test.

Alef announced that it was designing and developing the 'world's first flying car'. The car is said to help tackle the growing traffic problem, among other things. Alef Aeronautics has reportedly set the price of the car at USD 3,00,000, which in India could cost around INR 2.5 crore. The car has four slim tyres and two seats. Kia Seltos 2025 Launched in India With New Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Alef Flying Car Succesfully Completes Tests

ALEF’S FLYING CAR MOVES CLOSER TO REALITY WITH SUCCESSFUL TESTS California-based startup Alef Aeronautics is pushing ahead with its Model A flying car, aiming for production by early 2026. The vehicle, which can drive like a car and take off vertically, is undergoing flight… pic.twitter.com/laQQi7Y9xu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 22, 2025

Alef Aeronautics Flying Car 'Alef Model A' Video

⚡️The first ever electric car flight was made by the American company Alef Aeronautics👀 The video shows the Model A electric car driving along the road and then flying over another vehicle. The car is reportedly capable of driving 354 km and flying 177 km on a single charge.… pic.twitter.com/MrzHzzkwjK — 🌚 MatTrang 🌝 (@MatTrang911) February 21, 2025

Alef Flying Car Showcased (Watch Video)

You fell in love with the flying car when you first watched The Jetson’s – well, now it’s finally here—it’s the ALEF FLYING CAR. The Alef goes about 200-miles on land and 110 miles in the air. The current price is about $300,000. #flyingcar pic.twitter.com/mdyPg0YHM3 — Steve Greenberg (@stevetv) February 21, 2025

Alef Flying Car Capabilities, Release Date

The Alef flying car will offer a flying range of up to 110 miles (around 177 km) and a driving range of 200 miles (around 321 km to 354 km). It will reportedly come with 'autopilot capabilities, ' which will help drivers reach destinations without piloting it. The flying car from Alef Aeronautics features propellers in the bonnet and boot, which allows the car to take off vertically.

According to reports, the production of the Alef flying car model A (Model Zero) will begin at the end of 2025. The California-based Alef Aeronautics will target the international markets with higher "Ultralight" aircrafts compared to the showcased models. Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, showed the flight test of "Model Zero Ultralight", confirming that the future development of such vehicles was possible. As per some reports, Alef could bring the first-ever commercial flying car to the market. Tata Safari Stealth Edition, Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Launched in All-Black Theme; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

The Alef flying car has a mesh layer that covers the propeller's blades, ensuring safety. The flight test showed the vehicle's takeoff and landing capabilities. Dukhovny said that the test conducted was similar to the milestone that was achieved by the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk flight in 1903. The car could hit the market early in 2026, said reports.

