Elon Musk-run Tesla announced its Q1 2025 results. The EV company shared production and delivery figures on April 2, 2025. The company produced 3,62,615 vehicles and delivered 3,36,681 units during the quarter. Tesla also deployed 10.4GWh of energy storage products. The post read, “Our Q1 Company Update will be streamed live on X on April 22 at 4:30 pm CT.” ‘Tesla Model Y Is No 1 in China’: Elon Musk Reacts As Tesla’s Model Y Becomes Best-Selling BEV in China for March 2025, Company Sells 43,370 Units.

Elon Musk-Run Tesla Q1 2025 Results

Q1 2025 Production: 362,615 Deliveries: 336,681 Energy storage deployments: 10.4 GWh Our Q1 Company Update will be streamed live on X on April 22 at 4:30pm CT → https://t.co/NN9i3kWsHn — Tesla (@Tesla) April 2, 2025

