VinFast VF 7 bookings will commence in India from July 15, 2025 (today). The Vietnamese EV company will introduce its first electric vehicle, VF 7, in India with a 75.3 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 450 km on a single charge. VinFast VF 7 EV will be launched around September 2025 in two variants - Eco with FWD and with AWD. Recently, reports said that VinFast partnered with 13 dealership groups in India to launch 32 showrooms in 27 cities. Tesla 1st Showroom in India: Elon Musk’s EV Firm To Launch Its 1st Showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai; Check Details.

VinFast VF 7 Pre-Bookings Today

