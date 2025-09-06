VinFast, a Vietnamese EV company, will launch its new VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6 electric cars in India at 12 PM. The new models will be locally manufactured at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and exported to other countries. Both the EVs. The company already opened bookings in July with a token amount of INR 21,000. VinFast VF7 will be launched with a 70.8kWh battery pack generating 201 hp to 348 hp power and offer a range from 431 km to 451 km on a single charge. VinFast VF 7 will come with a 59.6kWh battery generating 174 hp power and have a range of 381 km to 399 km on a single charge. Tesla Model Y: First Delivery in India Goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

VinFast VF7, VF6 Launching at 12 PM Today in India

