VinFast India shared a post on July 14, 2025, and announced the pre-booking of its first electric vehicle, the VinFast VF 7, starting from July 15. The announcement marks the official entry of the Vietnam-based EV maker into the Indian market. The post read, "Sporty is being the first. Sophisticated is reserving in the smoothest way. VF7 pre-bookings open tomorrow. Pre-Booking Opens On July 15." As per a report of Autocar Professional, VinFast Auto India has already partnered with 13 dealership groups to set up 32 showrooms across 27 Indian cities. VF 7 may come with a 75.3kWh battery and is expected to deliver over 450 km on a full charge. As per multiple reports, VinFast VF 7 price in India may start between INR 25 lakh and INR 30 lakh. Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Bike From Yamaha.

VinFast VF 7 Pre-Booking in India

