VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6 electric cars will be launched in India today at 12 PM. The upcoming EVs will come with large battery packs offering long-distance travel. VinFast VF7 will be launched in three variants - VF7 Earth, VF7 Wind and VF7 Sky at a starting price of INR 27 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will have a 70.8kWh battery with 201 hp to 348 hp power output and up to 451 km range. Besides, it will have 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-camera and other safety and tech features. The VinFast VF6 may be launched at a starting price of INR 23 lakh (ex-showroom) in VF6 Earth and VF6 Wind trims. Both will have a 59.6kWh battery, range up to 399 km and some of the advanced tech and safety features as the VF7. Citroen Basalt X Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Basalt Coupe SUV Launched in India.

VinFast to Launch VF7 and VF6 at 12 PM Today in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)