VinFast VF 6 pre-bookings have started today in India. Apart from that, the Vietnam-based EV company has also started the pre-booking of VinFast VF 7 today in India. VF 6 and VF 7 will be available in multiple colour options. VinFast VF 6 will be offered in VF 6 Earth and VF 6 Wind trim options in India. The EV may come with a 59.6kWh battery with an estimated range of up to 440 KM. Interested customers can pre-book the VinFast VF 6 at a token price of INR 21,000. As per reports, the VinFast VF 6 price in India may start between INR 18 lakh and INR 24 lakh. VinFast VF 7 Pre-Bookings Begin Today in India; Vietnam-Based EV Company To Offer up to 450 km Range in New Model.

VinFast VF 6 Pre-Booking in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)